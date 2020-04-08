South Carolina health officials announce 139 more cases of COVID-19, and 12 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 139 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 12 more virus-related deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,552, and those who have died to 63, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The deaths reported on Wednesday occurred in 10 elderly and two middle-aged patients with underlying health conditions.
The elderly individuals were residents from Horry (1), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), McCormick (1), Newberry (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (3) counties.
The middle-aged individuals were residents from Clarendon (1) and Richland (1) counties.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been a total of 24,634 coronavirus tests with 22,082 testing negative and 2,552 testing positive. Those totals originate from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
Richland County has the most positive cases in the state with 372 followed by Charleston County with 308.
State health officials estimate there are a total of 15,412 cases in the state. The estimate counts represent people who are potentially undiagnosed.
According to state health officials, estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community
“By including estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community,” DHEC officials said.
As of Wednesday morning, 5,634 hospital beds are available and 6,279 are utilized, which is a 52.7 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to DHEC.
State health officials said the overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 5.6 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
DHEC is continuing to encourage South Carolinians to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their home to prevent the spread of the disease.
Health officials also recommended the following steps that the public should be doing:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
“Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems,” DHEC officials said.
