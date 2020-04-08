State lawmakers return for one-day session at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina’s Legislature is trying to meet as quickly and safely as possible to assure they can come back after the peak of the coronavirus and figure out the state budget, education and anything else they consider important.
The House and Senate will meet starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
They plan to take up a resolution to allow for a special session and the topics lawmakers can take up after their scheduled adjournment May 14.
The other is a proposal to let the state keep spending at current levels when the budget ends June 30.
Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted his thanks to Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas early Friday morning for their decision to make what McMaster deemed “a tough call.”
"Your leadership will ensure that state government continues providing South Carolinians with essential services during and after this COVID-19 crisis," the post stated.
Some Democrats have suggested it is too dangerous to meet in person. Both House and Senate leaders say members can spread out in the chamber and balconies.
