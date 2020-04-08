Town of McClellanville plans to acquire iconic Deer Head Oak

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A tree that has long served as a landmark in a rural Charleston County community might soon be under new ownership.
The Town of McClellanville is working with the East Cooper Land Trust to acquire the Deer Head Oak and surrounding 0.83 acres of open space near the corner of Pinckney and Oak Streets.
“The Deer Head Oak is truly an icon of the Lowcountry,” East Cooper Land Trust Interim Executive Director R. Tyler Grespin said. “It compares to the Angel Oak in age, diameter, and grandeur, and it’s as much a part of the McClellanville community’s identity as Angel is for those on John’s Island.”
Grespin said although residents and visitors have been allowed to hold picnics and use the premises like a park, the site has actually been privately owned by one family for more than 150 years.
“Today, the current landowners of the Deer Head Oak are willing to allow this gem to be sold and passed into the hands of Town ownership,” Grespin said, adding that the “East Cooper Land Trust will hold a permanent conservation easement on the property to help secure the park’s character for now, and forever.”
Nearly $75,000 in Greenbelt funds are being sought to help finance the acquisition of the property, according to the Charleston County Greenbelt Program website. The plans were scheduled to go before the Charleston County Greenbelt Advisory Board Subcommittee on March 18, but the meeting did not take place due to COVID-19 concerns. A new date for the hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Should the acquisition continue to move forward, there is a possibility that a small portion of the site could include a pollinator garden, rain garden, or community garden.
“The real plan here is to protect Deer Head Oak for the people to enjoy while we have an opening to do so,” Grespin said.
