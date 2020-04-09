All WIC services now available over the phone in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Participants of the Women Infant and Children (WIC) nutrition service will now get benefits over the phone instead of in person.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said WIC participants will no longer have to visit a clinic starting Monday, April 13.
All appointments and services will be made by phone.
Also, families now have more flexibility about what food can be purchased with WIC benefits due to product shortages related to the coronavirus outbreak. See those changes to WIC benefits by clicking or tapping here.
“We recognize that many South Carolinian families are facing hardships during this time,” State WIC Director Berry Kelly said. “TEAM WIC has done an amazing job making WIC services available by phone. Thanks to their commitment and dedication, we are able to ensure that our WIC moms and babies continue to have access to nutritional foods and health services.”
Kelly also encouraged families who are short on income because of COVID-19 to apply for WIC benefits.
WIC has seen a slight increase in program participants, with an increase of 2,103 participants in March. WIC served 76,803 participants that month.
To apply for WIC, call 855-472-3432 to make an appointment.
Current participants who have questions or concerns should contact their local WIC office.
