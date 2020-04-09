Charleston Co. detention deputy and three more inmates test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County detention deputy along with three more inmates at the Al Cannon Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they learned of the three new inmate cases on Thursday.
One of the three inmates has since been released, according to Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office.
CCSO officials said a total of six inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two have been released and four are quarantined under medical treatment at the detention center. The deputy who tested positive for the virus has been employed with the sheriff’s office since 2003.
According to the sheriff’s office, the two inmates had been in the same sleeping quarters as the inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 this past Sunday. Deputies say the inmates had already been quarantined with symptoms when they were tested.
Authorities say the inmate who originally tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday became symptomatic Friday and was immediately isolated and tested. The inmate was released on Monday after a judge determined the inmate was stable enough to be released.
