Charleston mayor to provide COVID-19 update, discuss safe faith observances during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will be joined by area faith leaders in a news briefing about ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Holy City.
That news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. outside of the Charleston Gaillard Center.
Tecklenburg will be joined by Greater St. Luke AME Chuch Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Krystal Sears and Islamic Council of Charleston Imam Bourouis El-Idrissi to discuss how area faith leaders are celebrating their respective holidays while avoiding in-person gatherings.
Charleston Jewish Federation Chief Executive Officer Judi Corsaro will provide a statement that will be read at the briefing.
Passover began at sundown on Wednesday and Easter is this Sunday. On the Islamic calendar, Laylat al Bara’at, also began Wednesday night and ends Thursday night.
