City of Charleston offering free virtual recreation classes

"We want kids to stay active. Of course, the first thing that comes to mind with recreation and parks is athletics. So most people think youth sports. But, you want to keep your brain active, you want to keep you heart active. You want to make sure you're doing anything you can to be that all around, well-rounded person," Doman said. "So, not only are we sending home workout videos, and links, and tennis, and gymnastics, we're also challenging your brain with some educational opportunities and how to cook and how to do these art projects, and why does this science experiment work the way that it does?"