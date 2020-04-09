City of Charleston offering free virtual recreation classes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is promoting and marketing local organizations by offering free, virtual at-home recreation classes.
City leaders decided to start doing so because they wanted to offer activities outside of what kids may be learning in school and give parents a break from helping with kids with online school work.
Usually when you play a city recreation league sport or take a class, you have to pay. But the City of Charleston is now offering different sports instruction, arts and crafts tutorials, and at-home do-it-yourself project tips, all for free.
Both in-house staff for the rec department as well as various businesses across the Lowcountry have been featured doing instructional lessons for kids.
This week the city is offering a virtual spring break camp. This was originally scheduled to be a physical camp, but now classes are being offered all day long on the city’s Facebook page.
Each day has a different theme and kids can stay busy learning new activities.
The activity videos will continue after this spring break week.
“So, that’s one thing that I have been searching for when looking for crafts is how to make things with every day items,” City of Charleston Recreation Department spokesperson Bethany Doman said. “So, old toilet paper rolls, or things that are in your pantry, so using baking soda for an experiment. Like sidewalk chalk, most people usually tend to have this, even thought it is sold out at all the stores right now. But yeah, we want people to safely enjoy these things at home with every day items, we don’t want them to have to go out and buy anything. So we are providing alternatives.”
There have been videos on how to make your own at home sidewalk chalk obstacle course and a local environmentalist taught kids how to do composting at home.
The Charleston Recreation Department says one of its main goals is to also keep kids active.
"We want kids to stay active. Of course, the first thing that comes to mind with recreation and parks is athletics. So most people think youth sports. But, you want to keep your brain active, you want to keep you heart active. You want to make sure you're doing anything you can to be that all around, well-rounded person," Doman said. "So, not only are we sending home workout videos, and links, and tennis, and gymnastics, we're also challenging your brain with some educational opportunities and how to cook and how to do these art projects, and why does this science experiment work the way that it does?"
The city of Charleston says this has been a good way to promote and market local business and organizations while families are getting free introductions to different activities.
Click here to find more information on where to find the instructional videos.
Doman says she hopes this leads to more community involvement when all of this is over.
