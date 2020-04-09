Crews extinguish fire at West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire crews responded to a reported structure fire in West Ashley Thursday.
Crews responded to the Orleans Garden Apartments off of Hazelwood Drive in West Ashley at roughly 2 p.m.
Charleston, Saint Andrews, North Charleston, and James Island Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded to the scene.
At least three apartment units within the building sustained water or smoke damage and the occupants will be displaced, according to the Charleston Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
