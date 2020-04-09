Developers prepare for the next phase of North Charleston’s Mixson complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Public comment is now being accepted regarding the expansion of North Charleston’s Mixson complex.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is accepting input concerning Phase 2B of the Mixson development online until April 16. DHEC filings show that Mark Lipsmeyer of DRP SC 1, LLC, a company associated with Stanley Martin Homes, applied for stormwater, wastewater and water permits in connection with the 1.9-acre expansion.
Site plans from Seamon Whiteside that were posted by DHEC indicate that the latest phase of Mixson is expected to stretch along Durant Avenue from McCarthy Street to Mixson Avenue. It would be centered around a street labeled as Abingdon Way and include a two-story “live-work/office” building, nine townhouses, parking, a bus shelter, and public open spaces, according to the site plans.
Lipsmeyer could not immediately be reached for comment.
