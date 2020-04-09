Firefighters respond to house fire in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire crews say there were no injuries in a house fire Wednesday night.
The Caromi Volunteer Fire Department responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 40 block of University Drive, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Nearly a third of the home was involved in the fire, which had spread to the attic space, firefighters say.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire within approximately three minutes, the post states.
No injuries were reported.
There has been no word on a cause of the fire as yet.
