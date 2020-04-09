First responders hold parades for healthcare workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members in the Lowcountry gathered Thursday morning to give thanks to the frontline healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Parades were held at the Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital in Summerville and the Trident Medical Center. Firefighters, police officers, paramedics and city workers lined up in their vehicles with lights and sirens blaring, shouting “thank you” to healthcare workers.
“It was important for us all to show our solidarity toward the healthcare workers who are on the front lines during this healthcare crisis,” Goose Creek Mayor Tom Hill said.
“They are not only going out into the front. They are becoming the front,” Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. “And I think sometimes we forget to acknowledge how much we owe these folks in times like this.”
