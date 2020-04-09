Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Family members are protesting a decision by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to move dozens of residents from a nursing home in suburban Atlanta. The agency says 34 veterans will be safer from new coronavirus infections in other VA locations. Spokesman Gregory Kendall says the VA is also trying to clear space in case the adjacent hospital in Decatur needs it for a surge of COVID-19 patients. He says residents are being taken to facilities elsewhere in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. Families protest they had no voice in the decision and fear what will happen to their relatives elsewhere.