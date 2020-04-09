Live 5 Classroom: How planes fly

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh will lead Thursday’s Live 5 Classroom from the airport.
Walsh will show off planes at the Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island. He’ll explain how they fly and some of the controls inside the cockpit.
Live 5 Classroom is an effort by Live 5 News to help keep children engaged in learning and information while schools are shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can watch Live 5 Classroom segments live on our Facebook page.
You can like the page to receive notifications of when we go live, or you can visit the page every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.
