Lowcountry Strong: Nonprofit serving more people during COVID-19

There are many ways you can help Our Lady of Mercy Community of Outreach. They are looking for sandwich-making materials, especially bread and lunch meat, to help with the bagged lunches downtown. Non-perishable food items can also be donated to stock their food pantry on Johns Island. Those items include: grape jelly, saltines, boxed pasta, rice, peanut butter and large bottles of juice. You can also financially contribute or volunteer. You can read about how to do so on their website.