Nurse isolates herself from family by living in RV donated through ‘RVs 4 MDs’ Facebook group

“We wanted to lend our camper because we believe, in times like these especially, it is so important to help people in any way we can,” Merri Davenport said. “I can’t sew to make masks or cook large meals to feed hospital workers. So, as soon as I saw the idea floating around Facebook to lend an RV or camper to a healthcare worker, I thought it was a wonderful idea, but I didn’t know how to find a healthcare worker who needed to borrow a camper.”