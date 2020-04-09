Nurse isolates herself from family by living in RV donated through ‘RVs 4 MDs’ Facebook group

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A local emergency room nurse is isolating herself away from her family by sleeping in an RV just outside her home in Summerville.
A nationwide effort helped connect her with a couple willing to lend their rig to a healthcare worker in need.
“We are our biggest threat to our families right now,” Beth Jessen said.
Two weeks ago, Jessen became worried her work as an emergency room nurse would lead to sickness for her family.
“It doesn’t matter how much protective gear that we wear, you’re not 100 percent. And even if I’m 99% covered, it’s not worth that one percent risk for me to bring it home to my kids,” Jessen said.
The mom of six turned to RVs 4 MDs. The facebook group helps healthcare workers find a place to stay until the coronavirus pandemic is over.
“I’m not staying in a hovel, I’m not staying in a tent in my back yard. This is pretty nice,” Jessen said. “It’s brand new. I have all the utilities I need, a refrigerator, a stove, air conditioning. So, it’s not like I’m miserable. It’s just the separation from family that’s the hardest.”
Beth was connected with the Davenports. The couple had been looking for a way to help healthcare workers with the one resource they had on hand.
“They brought me their RV. They set it up at my house. They have not charged me a thing, completely took care of everything and provided a home away from home for me until we can get through this,” Jessen said.
The Davenports said they feel blessed to be able to help a local nurse protect her family while she is giving so much to her community.
“We wanted to lend our camper because we believe, in times like these especially, it is so important to help people in any way we can,” Merri Davenport said. “I can’t sew to make masks or cook large meals to feed hospital workers. So, as soon as I saw the idea floating around Facebook to lend an RV or camper to a healthcare worker, I thought it was a wonderful idea, but I didn’t know how to find a healthcare worker who needed to borrow a camper.”
Davenport said the Facebook group’s volunteers made the process easy.
“It is really very touching to see so many lives being changed and to see so much compassion at a time when it is very much needed,” Davenport said.
