One dead following crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died following an accident involving a motorcycle in Horry County Thursday night.
The crash occurred at 9:16 on Lambert Road near Hwy 501, according to Highway Patrol. The driver of the motorcycle was reportedly not wearing a helmet.
According to Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was traveling eastward on Lambert Road, cross the center line and ran off the road. the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation.
