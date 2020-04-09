Police: Man arrested after firing at officers during West Ashley foot chase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are on the scene of an early-morning incident that unfolded near a West Ashley restaurant.
Details of the incident are limited, but Charleston Police on the scene say the incident ended at a Savannah Highway Waffle House early Thursday morning.
Police say the man fired at least one shot at officers during the chase.
They say shots were fired and a man led them on a brief foot chase.
Police have not yet released the identity of the person who was arrested or specific charges he is facing.
They say no one was injured in the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.