Record heat today, big cool down begins tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last day of unseasonably warm weather before a big cool down moves in for Friday and our Easter weekend. A fast moving cold front will arrive tonight but ahead of this front a quick moving batch of clouds and a few rain areas will race through before lunch time. Many of you will not see any rain. Expect all sunshine this afternoon to go with hot and breezy conditions. Highs today will be near 90 degrees inland with low 80s at the beaches. We will be close to the record high of 90 degrees dating back to 2011. Cooler weather begins to arrive tonight and tomorrow morning we’ll start out in the 50s. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be near 70 degrees, 20 degrees cooler than today. The weather will stay dry and cool into Saturday before a strong storm system moves into the Southeast on Easter Sunday. This will bring an increased chance of rain on Sunday with the potential of a few strong to severe storms late Sunday night into Monday morning. We’ll keep you updated!