Roper St. Francis Health confirm 10 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Health officials say 10 new patients have tested positive to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 141 for the hospital system.
Sixteen of the 141 patients are being cared for in two of their hospitals, spokesman Andy Lyons said. An additional 10 patients are isolated across our hospitals and waiting for test results.
RSFH’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at 5133 Rivers Ave. will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Good Friday and on Saturday. The drive-thru testing site will be closed Easter Sunday, and it will reopen Monday at 8:30 a.m.
As of Thursday, their drive-thru testing site no longer will be testing for flu because flu season is effectively finished based on the numbers of positive cases reported nationally, Lyons said.
RSFH is still offering free RSF Virtual Care to patients with COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, fever and shortness of breath. Patients should use the promo code COVID19.
Meanwhile, RSFH and Charleston County School District say they will extend their joint effort, Operation Kid Care, for three more weeks through May 1.
This is a partnership in which teammates’ elementary school aged children are cared for by the school district’s Kaleidoscope counselors to enable teammates to continue working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teammates have expressed overwhelmingly positive feedback about their children’s experiences with Operation Kid Care, Lyons said.
