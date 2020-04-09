SC education group asks for temporary pay raise freeze

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One South Carolina education group is asking lawmakers to temporarily hold off on teachers’ annual raises until they can meet to pass a budget.
The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) wants lawmakers to suspend those expenses while revenue for school districts has taken a hit.
Rachel Gamble is a teacher at College Park Middle School and says when she saw the requests, it felt like she was punched in the gut.
During a time of crisis, Gamble says teachers have stepped up to the plate and are working hard, even from home.
"While pay is not the only way you show value, we were already operating underfunded and we were already operating at a crisis level," Gamble said. "Then to see that statement from an organization that should have our backs, it just didn't seem to connect for me."
Since lawmakers passed a continuing resolution to help fund the government, SCASA says it’s had an affect on what schools can afford to do too.
“We’re going to be functioning under a continuing resolution which freezes revenue, it’s only prudent you freeze expenses because we don’t know what the budget is going to look like,” SCASA Executive Director Beth Phibbs said.
Phibbs said all salaries have been frozen at the current levels they’re at, starting in July.
But the pay increase for teachers would have happened automatically, that’s why they’re asking for a temporary stop until they know how much money schools will have in their budgets this fall.
