School board members concerned about getting signatures for re-election during pandemic

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Charleston County School board members, who are planning on running for re-election this year, are concerned about getting the required signatures to be on the ballot, a process that starts this month.
They typically go door-to-door or stand outside grocery stores to do this, but because of the coronavirus pandemic neither of those are an option.
“Usually from April to the certifying date in August, you have to get about 800 signatures, and you usually get around 1,500 signatures,” board member Kevin Hollinshead said. "So, now with the situation with COVID-19 virus, it’s going to hinder people getting signatures.”
Board member Rev. Chris Collins, who is also seeking re-election, expressed his concerns over how safe it is to get signatures during the pandemic.
Charleston County is one of 21 South Carolina school districts that requires a petition to be able to run, according to the state’s School Board Association. Dorchester School District Two and Four and Williamsburg County School District also require this.
State Senator Marlon Kimpson said the decision to change the election requirements would have to be done by either the governor or lawmakers.
“At this point, there has been discussion about it, but little to no progress to move legislation while we are out of session,” Kimpson said. “There may be a way to get there through the governor using his emergency powers."
State Senator Margie Bright Matthews introduced a bill on Wednesday that would require a Jasper County school board candidate to submit a statement of candidacy rather than a signed petition.
“If they just go with a filing fee or a signature forum, right now, I can see what’s going on and accept anything," Hollinshead said.
Board chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack said the signatures are required by law.
“The residents in the State of South Carolina are mandated by Governor McMaster to have limited travel, work, medical appointments, or stay at home, in an effort to do our part in flattening the curve against COVID-19. As a medical professional, I encourage all citizens to adhere to his mandate,” Mack said. "Those who seek membership to serve on CCSD’s Board must obtain signatures. It’s law and not a policy of the Board.”
