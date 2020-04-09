Shrimpers want season opening delayed: ‘Everybody’s pretty much scared to go in the boats’

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Commercial shrimpers in McClellanville want next week’s scheduled opening of shrimping season delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The season is scheduled to open Wednesday.
Gov. Henry McMaster is exempting commercial shrimpers and fishermen from his executive order on public beach access.
Shrimpers gathered Thursday around the docks on Oak Street to voice their concerns about getting on their boats during the pandemic.
“You’ve got a 12-foot by 18-foot and three to four people share a cabin. That’s not gonna work,” shrimper Richard Billington said.
“Perfect recipe for the virus,” shrimper Eddie Taylor said. “I have a 70-foot boat, roughly 35 feet is our living quarters, we’re right on top of each other.”
The shrimpers also say it’s not worth it financially to take their trawlers out on the water because most of their clients are restaurants that are not open.
Mayor Rutledge Leland runs the shrimp dock.
“The shrimpers and I both know that the market is very weak right now. There’s been no restaurant openings for quite awhile and that’s one of our primary markets,” Leland said.
The Department of Natural Resources sets the opening date for shrimp season each year.
Taylor would like the agency to wait at least a month to launch it.
“Let the virus get further along, let the shrimp get further along, and then open the season,” he said. “And maybe we have some restaurants back in, can take our product and we can go back to work.”
Mel Bell, director of fisheries management for DNR, said they are only opening up limited areas near federal waters.
He says they feel comfortable opening up those areas and that there’s an abundance of shrimp. Bell hopes the actual opening of most state waters will be in late May to early June.
The shrimpers here insist it’s not safe for them to go out, period.
