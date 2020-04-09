Summerville town council votes to extend state of emergency

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Town Council has voted Thursday to extend the state of emergency in the town of Summerville
The state of emergency will now last through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020.
The vote temporarily suspends normal operating procedures of town council and authorizes the town administrator and mayor to develop and enact a plan to ensure the continuity in the delivery of government services during the coronavirus disease 2019 emergency.
“This action was made in the best interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution in helping to prevent transmission of COVID-19,” a news release by the town of Summerville said.
All Town offices are closed to the public. Services for permitting, planning, zoning, business licensing, code enforcement, and general requests are available online through the CitizenServe portal or by phone.
