Alexander Co. teacher assistant belts out song of hope while packing lunches for students

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - LaRhonda Carlton is a teacher's assistant for exceptional students at an elementary school in rural Alexander County.
Carlton works at Wittenburg Elementary School.
Teacher’s assistants and cafeteria workers at the school work tirelessly to feed children under the age of 18. Children don’t have to be students to receive free food.
Alexander County has a high number of hungry families.
Without knowing she is taped, Carlton is an uplifting presence at the school, singing and providing joy to those she works with.
Staff at the elementary school are doing what they can to feed children.
On Monday through Thursday, families can receive two meals for each child. On Friday, the ladies work double time to send home breakfast and lunch for each day through the weekend.
The school district told WBTV that last Friday alone, four cafeteria workers and two assistants served 2,137 meals and delivered them to cars as they drove up to the side entrance. It’s more work than anyone might suspect or sign up for. But here’s Carlton. She serves without complaints.
Carlton, who is a single mom, instead has a positive spirit about the entire ordeal.
Other staff members in the school say she drives 40 minutes each way to the school.
It’s not unusual for her to sing afterschool, or, when kids were in class, on the school intercom system to comfort everyone on difficult days. Next week is Spring Break for most of this school staff and all of the school children.
However, the ladies will be working every day to make sure no one goes hungry with—her friends say— Carlton singing them through.
