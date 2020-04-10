Charleston Animal Society to donate medical supplies to VA hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is donating medical supplies to the Charleston VA Hospital, to help with the ongoing shortage being faced by hospitals across the country.
The shelter says the medical supplies are typically used in the shelter’s AAHA-accredited Sam Greer Spay-Neuter Clinic. In response to the national health emergency, Charleston Animal Society says they have temporarily suspended all non-essential surgeries at the shelter, allowing for the donation.
“We are all in this together, and we want to do everything we can to help fight this invisible enemy called Covid-19,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said. “The VA Hospital treats veterans who have put their lives on the line for all of us. We are honored to do what we can.”
Items being donated include plastic face shields, procedure masks with attached face shields, protective surgical gowns, n95 respirators and disposable surgical mask.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.