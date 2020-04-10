Cooling down heading into Easter weekend, storms possible Monday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: MONDAY MORNING
We’ll be tracking a strong storm system over this upcoming Easter weekend that could bring widespread severe weather to many parts of the Southeast. For us, this storm system won’t bring the potential of strong storms until Monday morning and should be considerably weaker than it will be when it moves through the Deep South on Sunday. Regardless, a few strong to severe storms may be possible with gusty winds the main threat as it moves through Monday morning.
In the meantime, expect a much cooler end to the work week with a cloudy start and a sunny finish today. Highs will be down about 20 degrees from yesterday. We’ll be pretty chilly overnight and tomorrow morning with lows in the low to mid 40s! We’ll see a sunny Saturday with highs near 70 degrees in the afternoon. Clouds will move in Saturday night with a few showers possible by late Sunday morning.
Keep with Live 5 First Alert Weather this weekend for constant updates!
TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. High 71.
SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 71.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Possible. High 75.
MONDAY: Morning Rain/Storms. Afternoon Sunshine. High 84.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.