Customers, employees required to wear face masks at Joint Base Charleston commissaries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Customers and employees at Joint Base Charleston commissaries are now required to wear face masks.
JBC officials said the policy began on Friday.
Viewers also reported that there was only a certain number of people allowed into commissaries.
Rear Adm. (Ret.) Robert J. Bianchi said the face mask policy applies to all Defense Commissary Agency stores and facilities worldwide.
“If an installation commander has already issued a directive to require face coverings in DeCA commissaries, this order shall not supersede their policy, and all patrons and employees shall adhere to current rules,” Bianchi said. “Many bases have already imposed this requirement, but at locations where there is no guidance, this is protection of our employees and our customers.”
According to officials, the commissary agency is purchasing disposable masks and gloves through the commercial supply system that will be made available to employees.
