Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina says reserve big man Brandon Huffman plans to transfer. The 6-foot-10, 255-pound junior released a statement in a social-media post Thursday. Huffman said he was “looking for an opportunity to expand as a player” but called it a “rough decision to make” after three years at UNC. Huffman played in 14 games last year and has averaged 1.4 points in 3.1 minutes over his first three seasons. In a statement from the school, coach Roy Williams said he would do anything he can to help Huffman choose the right fit at his next school.