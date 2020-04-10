Hospice workers continue care amid coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coronavirus is changing everyday life for many people, but it’s not stopping hospice workers from providing end of life care.
For those dealing with a critical illness or when a doctor gives a patient only six months left to live, hospice or palliative care could become an option.
At Homestead Hospice, the company says that during a time of uncertainty, they're trying to keep things as normal as possible.
The company goes into patients' homes and provide hospice services.
During this time, they say they are trying to keep patients and families calm.
"The needs have changed in the way that people are scared," Homestead Hospice administrator Georgia Smith said. "But once they find that we're doing everything to ensure their safety, we still are having admissions."
The company said they’re working tirelessly to fill PPE needs, meaning gloves and masks for their front-line nurses and patients.
They’ve also started doing COVID-19 testing.
While nursing homes and other assisted living facilities across the state and country have limited exposure and not allowing people to come in, the hospice company says they've gotten creative.
“Right now, so many places are prohibiting people from coming inside, so we’re going to the front doors and we’re having our nurturing artists and musicians go and play,” Communication Relations Manager Nick McBee said."We’re delivering lunch to emergency room workers and assistant living facilities. We’re also delivering activity packets for those residents at the assistant living facilities and nurses, because they’re still having to be in home also."
