Judge sets bond for man charged with firing at officers during chase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man arrested early Thursday morning after firing at Charleston Police and Charleston County deputies faced a bond court judge Friday.
Harold Goss is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
A judge set bond at $100,000 for each count of attempted murder and $50,000 for each count of the weapon charge, for a total of $450,000.
The judge said Goss also faces a charge of third-degree assault and battery in connection to an earlier incident with his father. For that charge, the judge set bond of $1,087.
Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said the incident began at approximately 2:50 a.m. when police responded to the area of Parkdale Avenue and Savannah Highway for a report of a “suspicious person.
The affidavit states that while police were attempting to speak with Goss, he ran away, brandished a firearm and fired at officers. Charleston Police officers returned fire.
Goss fired into the front passenger window of a Charleston Police patrol vehicle. The officer inside was not injured, the affidavit states.
Charleston County deputies then located Goss in a nearby wooded area and he fired at them as well, the affidavit states. Deputies returned fire in that incident as well but no one was injured.
The affidavit states Goss admitted to having the firearm, shooting at the patrol vehicle and shooting at the deputies.
Goss was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
