Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
COVID-19 job losses top 181,000 in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the third week in a row, the number of people who live or work in South Carolina saying they lost their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak increased. Officials said Thursday that more than 85,000 people in the state filed for unemployment for the week ending April 4. That's a 31% increase from the week before. Nearly 181,000 jobs have been lost in South Carolina over the past three weeks since COVID-19 started closing restaurants, bars, manufacturers, dentist offices and a number of other businesses. South Carolina reported nearly 2,800 COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.
SOUTH CAROLINA BUDGET
Economists estimate SC to lose $1B in revenue from COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State economists say South Carolina will only have about $700 million extra to spend next budget year. The estimate released Thursday is a steep decline from the nearly $2 billion February estimate of extra money to spend. The culprit for the decline is the coronavirus and economists say their projections have even more uncertainty than usual. The estimate was based on a 20% drop in the U.S. economy over three months of social isolating. If the isolation period lasts longer or the downturn is worse, the estimates will likely go down too. Lawmakers plan a September return to write a new budget.
FATAL POLICE SHOOTING
17-year-old killed by police in SC checking on car break ins
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 17-year-old male has been shot and killed by a police officer who wanted to talk to him about nearby car break-ins. Columbia Police say one of its officer was patrolling an area near Eau Clare High School on Wednesday evening when he saw Joshua Ruffin walking along a state highway. Investigators say Ruffin pulled out a gun as he ran from the officer and was shot in the front of his upper body. Investigators say a gun and a woman's purse was found near Ruffin. Authorities say they will release body camera footage when investigators allow.
FATAL DOMESTIC SHOOTING-BOND
Sheriff: SC man out on bond fatally shot wife, son, himself
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a man fatally shot his wife, son and then himself while he was out on bond on domestic violence charges. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Paul Patrick Johnson Sr. fatally shot his wife, the couple’s five-year-old son and then himself Wednesday. A December arrest warrant said Johnson was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after he was accused of beating his wife. He was granted bond and told not to contact her, but two hours later he was seen on video at her home. His bond was revoked but later reinstated on Jan. 8.
MINISTER-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
Traveling minister accused of sexual misconduct with boys
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A traveling minister accused of sexual misconduct involving teenage boys has been arrested in South Carolina. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that William Coats was arrested Wednesday. Investigators say Coats is the pastor of a church that meets in people's homes. He's accused of ministering to young teenage boys about explicit topics. Authorities say he's had addresses throughout the United States so there may be more victims. He’s charged with indecent exposure, disseminating obscene material and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.
CAR CRASHES INTO HOME
Police: Man crashed into home, violated state virus order
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man who police say was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a South Carolina home has been accused of driving under the influence and violating a state coronavirus order. Columbia police say 26-year-old Markevis Kinard hit a vehicle at a gas station and crashed into the occupied home on Wednesday morning. Police say Kinard was cited for violating the state's home or work order that was issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It says people must stay home unless they are going to work or carrying out essential duties. It's unclear whether Kinard had an attorney who could speak for him.