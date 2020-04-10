Lowcountry Strong: Church providing Easter meals for those in the community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While the pandemic is changing how many Good Friday and Easter services will be held, one West Ashley church is working to make sure people can still enjoy a nice Easter dinner with family.
Coastal Community Church will offer free Easter meals Saturday at their "Grab and Go Meal Drive-Thru."
"Easter is a time for family, a time traditionally where families gather together and cook a good meal," Pastor Chris Rollins said. "And the truth is, sometimes that meal can be a little expensive for people and we just feel that right now, even one meal that we can help provide might go a long way in helping a family, you know, not have to spend that money or have that expense."
The church will also be handing out toilet paper and Easter eggs with candy for kids at Saturday's meal pick-ups.
The distribution will be from 11 a.m. to about 1 p.m. at the church.
The church decided to give out weekend meals because they understand many kids and families are getting weekday food pick-up from schools, but not on the weekends.
Rollins says his church family realizes that one meal can go a long way for a lot of people.
"You know it's kind of a traditional Easter meal and we just wanted to do our part to make sure that this was a special Easter for families, even though they might be kind of locked up in their homes and not being able to go out and celebrate together," he said.
Coastal Community Church also has a food pantry. They are asking for canned goods and non-perishable food, along with personal items like toilet paper.
They are asking the community to donate to this food bank Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. You can also donate during the drive Saturday, where items will be given to families in need as well. The church is located at 460 Arlington Dr. in West Ashley.
Rollins said people in need are welcome to stop by the church any day of the week for canned goods.
