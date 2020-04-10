Murrells Inlet man back home after beating nearly fatal COVID-19 Infection

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 66-year-old Murrells Inlet man is back home after beating a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection.
Charles Costello was discharged from the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital on Thursday.
When Costello and his wife arrived at their neighborhood, they were greeted by neighbors who were holding a parade and celebration for Costello.
According to Tidelands Health, Costello was taken to the hospital on March 26 after he became sick and experienced weakness, fever and increasing shortness of breath.
Costello’s condition deteriorated so quickly that doctors placed him in a medically induced coma and put him on a ventilator.
Doctors said Costello was fighting for his life, and for a week he remained in the coma at the center’s critical care unit.
Over time Costello’s condition began to improve thanks to advanced care from several physicians, respiratory therapists, nurses, and pharmacists.
Tidelands Health officials said Costello was able to breathe on his own by April 4, and his condition has consistently improved.
“His recovery is remarkable,” said Dr. Desmond Young, one of the physicians who treated Costello. “Charles is a fighter; I’m really proud of him and everyone who was involved in his care.”
