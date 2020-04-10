MUSC reports 334 positive COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina has announced 13 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing their total to 334.
That total includes inpatient, outpatient, community collection sites and health care workforce employees.
MUSC officials provided the following breakdown of cases which is for the Charleston area only:
COVID-19 positive cases
Inpatient: 4
Outpatient/community collection site: 330
Total: 334
Health care workforce: 41 (this number is included in the total number above)
MUSC officials said team members who tested positive for COVID-19 got it from community and travel transmission.
“Our care team members are not allowed to come to work if they are experiencing COVID-19-like respiratory symptoms or if they have not completed the testing process when known to have a high-risk exposure in or outside of work,” MUSC said in a statement."Many of our care team members have fared well and recovered quickly."
North Charleston, located at 4295 Arco Lane Charleston, SC 29418, in preparation for patient surges related to COVID-19:
N95 masks
Surgical masks
Protective eyewear
Face guards and face shields
Sterile gloves
Hand sanitizer
Industrial cleaning wipes
Thermometers (all kinds)
Pharmacy needs:
Hydroxychloroquine
Azithromycin
Ethanol
200 proof USP-grade alcohol
Details are available here: https://muschealth.org/patients-visitors/coronavirus-information/donations-to-musc-health
