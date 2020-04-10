8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Roper St. Francis Health

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Health officials say they have confirmed eight new cases of the novel coronavirus since Thursday.
The new cases bring the total in the healthcare system to 149, spokesman Andy Lyons said.
Fourteen of the 149 patients are being cared for in Roper hospitals. An additional 11 patients are isolated across the health system’s hospitals and are waiting for test results, Lyons said.
Beginning Monday, RSFH will temporarily consolidate RSF Express Care sites to two locations, at 319 Folly Rd. on James Island and 8901 University Blvd. in North Charleston. All services will be available in those two locations. RSFH locations at 4278 Ladson Rd. and 1114 North Main St. in Summerville will become virtual visit centers, Lyons said.
The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at 5133 Rivers Ave. will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The drive-thru testing site will be closed Easter Sunday, and it will reopen Monday at 8:30 a.m.
RSFH continues to offer free RSF Virtual Care to patients with COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, fever and shortness of breath. Patients should use the promo code COVID19.
