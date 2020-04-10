10 patients, 9 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Trident Health facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Trident Health say they currently have 10 patients and nine employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a report released on Friday, there were six patients and seven employees at Summerville Medical Center who tested positive for the virus.
Five patients are able to self-quarantine at home and one requires hospitalization. The seven employees are self quarantining.
At Trident Medical Center, four patients and two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Two patients are self-quarantining, while the remaining two are hospitalized. The employees are self-quarantining.
According to officials, since March 6, Trident Health has had 190 patients admitted for treatment and testing as persons under investigation for COVID-19.
“Of the 190 patients, 189 have survived,” Trident Health officials said in a statement. “Yesterday, 81-year-old Louise Beale became Trident Medical Center’s first COVID patient to be discharged after spending 11 days in the hospital battling the virus.”
Trident Health includes Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Moncks Corner Medical Center.
