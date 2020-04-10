Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - DHEC has announced Friday that a raccoon in the Summerville area has tested positive for the rabies virus.
The raccoon was found in the area of West Fifth South Street and South Main Street Wednesday. DHEC says the raccoon is now deceased.
“Due to the possibility of the spread of rabies DHEC urges you to use caution when dealing with wild or stray animals,” a news release by DHEC says.
VIEW THE NEWS RELEASE BELOW:
Anyone with reason to believe they, their family members or their pets have been in contact with this raccoon is asked to contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at 843.953.0150.
