Search for missing plane to resume at sunrise

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Search crews will continue the search for a small plane reported missing out of Mount Pleasant when the sun rises.
Mount Pleasant Police say the plane was reported missing near the Mount Pleasant Regional-Faison Field Airport and crews have been searching in the area of the Wando River since approximately 1 a.m.
The Coast Guard and Mount Pleasant Police and Fire crews all searched for more than three hours.
At approximately 4 a.m., crews temporarily called off the search until the sun comes up because the coast guard pilot reached the maximum number of hours he could fly.
Police say there are two people aboard the missing plane.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the plane’s departure or intended arrival locations.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
