Search for missing swimmer in North Myrtle Beach moves to recovery effort

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for a missing swimmer in North Myrtle Beach is now a recovery effort, officials said Friday.
Rescue crews were called Thursday afternoon to 14th Avenue South for the search.
Pat Dowling, city of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said authorities spent the night searching, but the swimmer has not been found. Authorities are continuing to monitor the shoreline, he added.
Dowling said he was informed by a public safety official that the current was strong Thursday night.
Along with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, Horry County Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the search.
