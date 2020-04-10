Sheriff’s office: Deputy injured after motorist tried to run him over in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a deputy has been injured after a motorist tried to run him over in Goose Creek Friday night.
Motorists reported that the incident was on St. James Avenue in the area of the Immaculate Conception church.
According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were involved in a car chase with the motorist when the suspect attempted to run over the deputy.
BCSO officials said suspects are in custody. More information is expected to be released.
Viewers reported law enforcement and emergency crews responding to the area around 9 p.m.
Videos and pictures from the scene show authorities have blocked several lanes as crews respond to the area.
