Veterans group collecting protective equipment for medical professionals

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A Folly Beach-based veterans organization is collecting personal protective equipment for medical professionals during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the Warrior Surf Foundation launched the collection drive this week.
The foundation helps veterans and their families heal through surfing therapy.
“We figures we’re kind of idle right now because we can’t get in the water,” foundation member Andy Manzi said Friday. “We switched other parts of programming to virtual meetings.”
The group she up with the idea to ask businesses and to donate masks, gloves, gowns and anything else for medical professionals who are on the front lines.
“It’s a nerve wracking time for everyone. We all have a collective issue at hand right now, a global kick in the mouth,” Manzi said.
Carolyn Sotka of James island is helping with the effort. Sotka, who teaches at the College of Charleston was able to get six boxes of gloves from the school.
“By luck, the College of Charleston, we do a lot of genetic work at the Grace marine lab and we have some of these nitro gloves to contribute,” Sotka said. “It’s wonderful to contribute what little teeny bit that you can to help protect people that are really doing the hard work and fighting for all of us.”
Manzi says the Warrior Surf Foundation will collect personal protection equipment for as long as necessary.
“I hope that this thing passes over quickly and our families and kids can get back to their lives.”
If you would like to donate click on this link for more information. https://www.warriorsurf.org/
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.