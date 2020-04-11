The American Red Cross assisting displaced residents after structure fire in Knightsville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Saturday morning.
According to officials, Dorchester County Fire Rescue (DCFR) received an alarm for a structure fire at approximately 12:34 a.m. at 208 Pecan Drive in the unincorporated Knightsville area.
Fire personnel from DCFR and Summerville Fire Rescue arrived within minutes to find a two-story single-family home 90% involved, according to a release.
Officials say two residents were home at the time and were alerted of the fire by installed smoke alarms and safely evacuated the home.
One firefighter was transported by Dorchester County EMS to Summerville Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
“The fire could have resulted in a more tragic outcome, had it not been for the lifesaving smoke alarms.” Atkinson added “All Dorchester County residents can request a free smoke alarm be installed in their home by completing the online request form and/or by contacting Dorchester County Fire Rescue at (843) 563-0214,” said Dorchester County Fire Chief, Tres Atkinson.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.