Berkeley County Deputy injured after being struck by vehicle undergoes surgery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County deputy that was injured Friday night after being struck by a vehicle has undergone surgery.
The injured deputy was struck by a vehicle Friday night while attempting to deploy stop-sticks during a pursuit. The deputy was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for a broken ankle, broken tibia, broken fibula, several abrasions and bruises, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect, George Dreher, 31, was arrested and will go through bond court Sunday morning at 8 a.m.
The incident began just after 9:30 p.m. when a deputy was investigating a call for service behind a home on Fiddle Way off of Old Whitesville Road in Moncks Corner.
The responding deputy reported a Tahoe that seemed suspicious and was also being driven with broken equipment. According to investigators, when the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver took off.
Other Berkeley County deputies then began to set up a perimeter around the pursuit area with department-issued stop-sticks in order to safely stop the pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.
A report states that Dreher was traveling down St. James Avenue towards Goose Creek when he neared two sets of stop-sticks.
However, investigators said when Dreher neared the second set of stop-sticks, he intentionally swerved towards the deputy that was attempting to deploy the sticks, striking the deputy.
Dreher is currently facing charges of attempted murder and failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily harm.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.