Bishop England alum Blake Jeresay commits to Illinois

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wofford center Blake Jeresaty, who announced earlier this week that he’d be transferring from the Terriers for his final season of eligibility, decided on Saturday to verbally commit to the University of Illinois.
Jeresaty was an FCS All-American in 2019 for Wofford and was the winner of the SoCon’s Jacob Blocking Award last season.
“I really just wanted to play at the highest level of college football." Jeresaty told Live 5 Sports in a statement. "I want to compete and I want to challenge myself more then I ever have and that’s what the Big Ten and the University of Illinois will do for me.”
Jeresaty signed with Wofford during his senior season at Bishop England in 2016. He would go on to play 35 games for the Terriers including starting each game his final 2 seasons. He was named 1st team All-American by the AP and 2nd team by STATS FCS and AFCA.
