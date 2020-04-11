Charleston County deputies read for children virtually Saturday night

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are doing a virtual story time on Saturday night while families are home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sgt. Jacqui Woodall of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will read “Dragons Love Tacos" by Adam Rubin.
It will be able to watch on Facebook live on the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office facebook page at 7 p.m. or watch it later.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said they were doing the story time to give parents a little break during the #StayHome push.
