Church offering free drive-through spaghetti dinners

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCSC)- COVID-19 isn’t stopping a Lowcountry church from making sure families are fed this Easter weekend with dinner drive-thru meals.
Holmes Avenue Baptist Church has been serving spaghetti dinners for hundreds of people over the past few weeks.
To keep people safe, families are allowed to drive up to the church and pick up their dinners. The meals are completely free for anyone who needs it.
Pastor, Bryan Ayer, said the drive-thru started two weeks ago as they were thinking of ways to serve people and keep others safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
The first week they gave out about 210 spaghetti dinners.
Church leaders say they’re looking to grow that number tonight and connect with more families as this Easter weekend looks different than any before it.
“And for us to be able to do this on the eve of Easter and show the love of Christ, it just made perfect sense,” Ayer said. “Our goal for tonight, we prepared to feed at least 250 families if they need it.”
The drive-through was open from 4 – 7 p.m. Saturday. But Ayer said the church will continue giving out food during the weekends throughout the pandemic.
