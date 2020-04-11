DHEC announces 142 additional cases, 8 new deaths in Saturday update

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 142 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and eight more virus-related deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,207, and those who have died to 80, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
As of Saturday afternoon, there have been a total of 30,093 coronavirus tests with 26,886 testing negative and 3,207 testing positive.
Those totals originate from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
The most positive cases are in Richland County with 479 followed by Charleston County with 331.
Currently, state health officials estimate there are a total of 19,700 cases in the state. The estimate counts represent people who are potentially undiagnosed.
According to state health officials, estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community
“By including estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community,” DHEC officials said.
As of Saturday afternoon, 5,657 hospital beds are available and 6,012 were being used, according to data provided by DHEC.
DHEC is continuing to encourage South Carolinians to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their home to prevent the spread of the disease.
Health officials also recommended the following steps that the public should be doing:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
“Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems,” DHEC officials said.
