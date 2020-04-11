DHEC creates sneeze guards to prevent spread of COVID-19

By WMBF News Staff | April 11, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT - Updated April 11 at 11:28 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental has created sneeze guards to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said 2,500 sneeze guards have been made for statewide DHEC and SCDMV offices, convenience stores and restaurants while supplies last.

The sneeze guards stand on counters and contain a clear film which acts as a barrier between individuals.

“Since demand has been high, the sneeze guard template can be downloaded and produced by a printing company,” a tweet from DHEC states.

Template files can be downloaded here.

