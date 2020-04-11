During pandemic, few farmers markets stay open with COVID-19 precautions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coronavirus pandemic has prompted Lowcountry farmer’s markets to postpone opening day or cancel altogether, but some remain open with tighter restrictions and safety precautions.
The Sea Island Farmers Market has remained open on Saturdays. The market on John’s Island usually has 51 vendors, but only 29 are participating, according to owner Kristy Bialas.
“A lot of it were the craft vendors and people who were not necessarily essential have chosen to stay home for now,” Bialas said.
Organizers spread the tents further apart and limited the number of customers in each booth at a time.
Farmer Frederick Schaffer said sellers are constantly cleaning and not letting people handle produce.
“We’re not cross handling everything, we’re either wearing gloves and/or using Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer,” Schaffer said. “We’ve been fairly busy because people are wanting local produce and they know that it’s only been through our hands so it’s not through a store or different people.”
Saturday would have been the opening day for the Charleston Farmers Market and the Summerville Farmers Market, but both have been postponed until further notice.
Mount Pleasant will hold an “Essential Farm Goods Market” with fewer vendors on Tuesdays from 1 – 7 p.Sm.
Bialas said keeping the Sea Island Farmers Market open, even if scaled down, is essential for both buyers and growers.
“We are very local driven. 90% of our customers are locals,” Bialas said. “They come here every week for their groceries and our farmers can’t stop growing. They have to stay in business so they can keep feeding us now and after.”
