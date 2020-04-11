FIRST ALERT: Sunny start to Easter weekend, but storm threat returning late tomorrow - Monday

Rain chance will increase through out the day tomorrow as a warm front lifts through the area. Scattered showers are possible as winds are expected to be gusty, around 20 mph. The bulk of the rain tomorrow should remain to the west. As a cold front nears the area late, the chance for very heavy rain and a line of storms impacting the Lowcountry will increase. This line of storms should arrive to the Lowcountry some time in the early - late morning hours Monday. We will narrow down the time frame as more models come in.