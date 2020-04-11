FIRST ALERT: Sunny start to Easter weekend, but storm threat returning late tomorrow - Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong system is developing over Texas and will move across the southeast tomorrow and Monday. Ahead of the system is plenty of dry air to keep the sunshine in place today. Temperatures should remain cool, only rising to near 70 degrees with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
Rain chance will increase through out the day tomorrow as a warm front lifts through the area. Scattered showers are possible as winds are expected to be gusty, around 20 mph. The bulk of the rain tomorrow should remain to the west. As a cold front nears the area late, the chance for very heavy rain and a line of storms impacting the Lowcountry will increase. This line of storms should arrive to the Lowcountry some time in the early - late morning hours Monday. We will narrow down the time frame as more models come in.
The main concern is damaging winds produced by these storms and the low-end threat for an isolated tornado. The later this line moves through the more energy this system will be able to use to produce a strong to severe t-storm. Stay weather aware late Sunday into Monday.
TODAY: Sunny & cool; HIGH: 70.
EASTER: Breezy with scattered showers & isolated t-storm; HIGH: 76
FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe t-storm possible; HIGH: 85.
TUESDAY: Warm with plenty of clouds; HIGH: 80.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and isolated t-storm possible; HIGH: 71.
THURSDAY: Cool with sun & clouds; HIGH: 69.
FRIDAY: Comfortable with sun & clouds; HIGH: 74.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.